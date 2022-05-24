‘Saw My Dad Hit My Mother’: Will Smith on Feeling Like a ‘Coward’ as a Child

Will Smith was a guest on season 4 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and the actor talked about his life and career. Talking about his parents’ relationship, Will revealed why he felt like a ‘coward’ and also talked about why he never cursed in his songs.

About his memoir ‘Will’, the actor told Letterman, “The first line of the first chapter is, ‘I’ve always thought of myself as a coward,” adding, “When I was 9 years old, I saw my father beat up my mother, and I didn’t do anything. And that just left a traumatic impression of myself as a coward.”