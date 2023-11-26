Join Us On:
'Why not?': Salman on Katrina's Character Zoya From 'Tiger 3' Getting a Spin-Off

'Tiger 3' stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in leading roles.

'Why not?': Salman on Katrina's Character Zoya From 'Tiger 3' Getting a Spin-Off
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest film Tiger 3 has grossed above ₹400 crore globally and can be safely deemed a reverberating success at the box office. In a new interview, Salman also shared that he is excited by the idea of a spin-off around Katrina's character Zoya. 

During an interview with News18 Showsha, when asked about a potential film around Zoya's character, Salman said, “Why not? But Zoya would be really incomplete without Tiger. So, Tiger will have to be there and save the day and the climax even if he’s not there throughout the entire length of the film.

Although he argued that Zoya and Tiger go hand in hand and Tiger should not be completely missing from the film, "An introduction scene of Tiger where he’s doing an action sequence somewhere else, a telephone call featuring him and a hook close to the interval would be necessary and important... I would also like to see Tiger landing up in the climax scene wherein Zoya needs him to help her complete a mission."

"Tiger should make sure that he and Zoya complete task. Tiger and Zoya have become so synonymous to one another and me with Zoya and Zoya without me will feel incomplete,” he added.

Tiger 3 also features Emraan Hashmi, Revathy, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Simran.

Topics:  Salman Khan   Katrina Kaif 

