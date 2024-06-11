'Devastated': Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan Condemn Reasi Terror Attack

Actor Priyanka Chopra condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, calling it "heinous" and expressing her devastation.
Other celebrities like Richa Chadha, Preity Zinta, and others also mourned the victims. The attack took place on 9 June and killed nine people and injured thirty-three others as terrorists opened fire on the bus returning to Katra from the Shiv Khori temple.
Priyanka wrote, "Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children?! It’s so hard to comprehend the hatred we’re witnessing around the world,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram."
While Richa took to social media to call the attackers "cowards", "Only cowards can attack pilgrims peacefully headed to a place of worship. May justice be served. Heartbreaking news at the start of this week…"
Varun, on the other hand wrote, "Devastated by the horrific attack on innocent pilgrims in Reasi. I strongly condemn this cowardly terrorist act. Praying for the departed souls. My condolences to the victims and their families."
Bhumi took to Instagram to write, "Praying for those that lost their loved ones in the Reasi attacks today. Loss of innocent lives in this act of terror is heartbreaking."
Another post was put up on X where Preity Zinta penned, "Deeply saddened to hear of the cowardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying innocent pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones May their souls rest in peace. Prayers for the injured."
