Who Is Nancy Tyagi, Who Stitched A 20Kg Dress For Her Cannes Debut?

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Nancy wore a pink gown made using over 1000 metres of fabric. The content creator took to Instagram to share details about her ensemble, adding that she stitched her own dress. She also wrote that it took her over a month to complete the attire.
"Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!," Nancy wrote on Instagram alongside a bunch of photos from the festival.
Delhi-based fashion blogger Nancy Tyagi has over eight lakh followers on Instagram. She is known for her DIY skills, and shares videos of outfits that she has created from scratch.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)