Kiara Advani Makes Her Cannes Debut In A Prabal Gurung Gown

Kiara Advani made her Cannes debut this year on Friday, 17 May. Kiara took to Instagram to share her first look and captioned the video as, "Rendezvous at the Riviera."
The ivory gown is a part of Prabal Gurung's Fall 2024 collection. It features a plunging neckline, a fluid silhouette and a striking thigh-high slit at either side. Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara accessorised her look with pearl jewellery, an oversized diamond ring and a pair of white Christian Louboutin heels.
