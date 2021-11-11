When Aamir Khan Was Cropped Out of Ranbir Kapoor's Photo

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, completed 10 years on Thursday, 11 November. Canadian/Australian filmmaker Melanie Easton took to Twitter to recount a hilarious incident featuring Ranbir. In 2013, Melanie had spotted Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and a few other celebrities having dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai. She clicked a photo with the two actors and posted it on Twitter.

Recalling the moment, Melanie wrote that NDTV had described her as Ranbir's 'friend' and a 'Hollywood screenwriter'. "In honor of #10YearsOfRockstar here is a throwback to the time NDTV described me in a news story as "Ranbir's friend" and a "Hollywood screenwriter" when I am very much neither of those things", the director tweeted.