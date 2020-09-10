Demolition Malafide & Deplorable: What HC Said in Kangana-BMC Case

Kangana Ranaut's ongoing tussle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) saw a massive turn on Wednesday, 9 September, when the civic body reached her Pali Hill office-cum-residence to demolish the "illegal alterations" in the building.

According to LiveLaw, a division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla heard the matter through video conferencing and asked the municipal corporation to file an affidavit. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing at 3 pm on Thursday, 10 September.