Demolition Malafide & Deplorable: What HC Said in Kangana-BMC Case
The court reportedly alleged that BMC was trying to waste the time of the court.
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 9 September, asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to stop the demolition of actor Kanagana Ranaut’s office, referring to the BMC’s conduct as “malafide” and “deplorable”.
“The manner in which the BMC proceeded to commence demolition work prima facie does not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide.”The court, according to NDTV
Kangana Ranaut's ongoing tussle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) saw a massive turn on Wednesday, 9 September, when the civic body reached her Pali Hill office-cum-residence to demolish the "illegal alterations" in the building.
According to LiveLaw, a division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla heard the matter through video conferencing and asked the municipal corporation to file an affidavit. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing at 3 pm on Thursday, 10 September.
WHAT DID THE COURT SAY?
Taking a jibe at how BMC seemed to have “suddenly woken up from its slumber”, issuing a notice to Ranaut when she is out of state, asking her to respond within 24 hours, and “not granting her any further time, despite written request, and proceeding to demolish the premises upon completion of 24 hours”, the court reportedly said:
“We cannot help but mention here that if the BMC would act with similar swiftness qua the numerous unauthorised constructions in this city, the city would be a completely different place to live in.”
Further, the court, according to NDTV, alleged that BMC was trying to waste the time of the court.
“We find the conduct of the BMC highly deplorable, more so since the BMC was well aware that a petition would be filed by the petitioner before this court at any time, and an application seeking urgent orders will be moved.”The Court
(With inputs from LiveLaw and NDTV.)
