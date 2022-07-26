'We Got Saved': Aamir Khan On 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Not Clashing With 'KGF 2'
The film will now release on 11 August.
Actor Aamir Khan opened up about the delay in the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. He was candid about the reason why Laal Singh Chaddha's initial release date changed. He also mentioned how that was a blessing in disguise as it averted its clash with the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2.
During an event of Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad Aamir said that the film was inadvertently “saved” due to a post-production delay.
Aamir added, “I remember when KGF 2 was about to release, there was a lot of excitement among the Hindi audience, amongst my own friends."
“Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2,” he went on to add.
Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of the 1994 film starring Tom Hanks, called Forrest Gump. And as mentioned it was supposed to release with KGF Chapter 2.
