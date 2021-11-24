'KGF Star Yash Was Supportive Despite Clash With Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan told Indian Express, “There are two ways of doing the visual effects — you can do a rush job or you can go for quality work. I didn’t want a rush job, hence I preferred to postpone the film.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is now scheduled to release on 14 April since Aamir believed that the Baisakhi will be the right date for the film’s release. The film will clash with KGF: Chapter 2 written and directed by Prashanth Neel. KGF: Chapter 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Yash, and Prakash Raj.

Talking about the clash, Aamir Khan said, “I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else’s territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.”