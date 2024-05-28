Watch: Vidya Balan Dances to 'Jumma Chumma' With Husband Siddharth & Aditya

An undated video of Vidya Balan dancing with her husband, film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and brother-in-laws Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kapur, is currently doing the rounds on social media. As per reports, the video is from a family wedding function.

In the viral clip, Vidya can be seen performing the hook step of the popular hit 'Jumma Chumma' from Hum. Originally, the song featured actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kimi Katkar. It is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Sudesh Bhosale.