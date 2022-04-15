Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Kneels Down For Alia Bhatt During Varmala Ceremony

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Thursday, 14 April. The wedding took place in Ranbir's house, Vastu, in Mumbai's Bandra and was attended by close family and friends. Following the ceremony, Alia took to Instagram to share multiple photos from their wedding. Now, photos and videos of the couple are going viral.

In one of the videos, where Ranbir and Alia are seen exchanging garlands, Ranbir's friends lift him up when it was his turn to put the garland on Alia. When it was Alia’s turn, her partner got down on his knees. After the varmala ceremony, the two shared a kiss.