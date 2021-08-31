Watch: Neetu Kapoor, Daughter Riddhima 'Smash' Plates at a Party
Neetu Kapoor recently went to a Greek restaurant with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manish Malhotra and others.
Neetu Kapoor seems to have had a smashing weekend. On Monday, the veteran actor took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from an outing at a Greek restaurant in Mumbai with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, their friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra and others.
Videos shared by Neetu and fan pages show her performing a Greek-style dance with Riddhima and Manish. In one of the clips, a restaurant employee was seen smashing a pile of plates, as per a tradition in Greece. The guests also followed suit.
Neetu also posted a group photo from the eatery and wrote, “@opa.mumbai love this place.”
The actor even reposted Riddhima's Instagram story, wherein the duo can be seen wearing identical bracelets.
Neetu was last seen on the big screen with late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir in the 2013 film Besharam.
She is set to make her acting comeback with Raj Mehta’s comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli.
In an Instagram post prior to the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Neetu had revealed that her children Ranbir and Riddhima had encouraged her to take up the project. “My first flight, in these scary times!!! Nervousss for this journey!!! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me... #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this... #jugjuggjeeyo P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture,” the actor had written.
