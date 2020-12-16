Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to Resume Filming 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'?
Filming was put on hold after the actors tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in December.
Filming for Jug Jugg Jeeyo is reportedly set to resume from 19 December. Production was put on hold earlier in December after the film's director Raj Mehta, and co-stars Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tested positive for COVID-19.
Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Sahni confirmed in an Instagram post on 11 December that her mother had tested negative for the virus. According to Mumbai Mirror, Varun Dhawan and Raj Mehta have also recently tested negative. The publication quoted a source as saying that crew members have been self-isolating and are now set to resume production. They added that the schedule would be restructured so as not to exert the actors after their recovery. Neither the actors nor the makers of the film have released an official statement yet.
Earlier in December, both Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor confirmed via Instagram posts that they had tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. Varun and Raj reportedly quarantined themselves in Chandigarh, while Neetu was flown back to Mumbai to recuperate. Anil Kapoor, who is also part of the film, was previously thought to have also contracted the virus. However, the actor dismissed the rumours stating in a social media post that he had tested negative for the coronavirus.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
