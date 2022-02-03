Watch: MS Dhoni's First Look as Atharva in Sci-Fi Series Unveiled

Dhoni shared the first-look clip on Facebook, and it shows him in an animated avatar fighting a demon-like army. The "new age graphic novel" was announced in 2020. Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment, had said in a statement, "The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming. We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film".