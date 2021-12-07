MS Dhoni Stars in Pro Kabaddi League's Season 8 Campaign

Speaking about the #JoBhidegaWohBadhega campaign, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star and Disney India said, “The campaign celebrates the indomitable human spirit which has to overcome all kinds of challenges, big and small. We believe Kabaddi exemplifies this very spirit in its gameplay as the raider dares to enter the opposition team's half of the mat and takes on many defenders to triumph. Winning in life as in Kabaddi needs us to press forward with belief and take challenges head on. 'Jo Bhidega toh Badhega' stands for this common truth."

Moving away from its previous caravan format, vivo PKL Season 8 will be held at a single venue in Bengaluru. The tournament will feature Triple Panga (Triple Headers) on the first four days in the opening week. Bengaluru Bulls will square off with U Mumba in the opening match. The highly anticipated ‘Southern Derby’ between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will be the second match followed by UP Yoddha squaring off with defending champions Bengal Warriors in the final match of the day.