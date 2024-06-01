Rameshwaram Cafe Serves South Indian Delicacies at Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding

The Ambani family hosted a second pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The grand celebration began on a cruise sailing away from Italy on 29 May and ended on 1 June in the south of France.
Recently, Bengaluru's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe claimed that they are serving South Indian delicacies at the star-studded event. The cafe's co-founder Raghavendra Rao confirmed their involvement in the pre-wedding's catering to Hindustan Times.
The eatery also took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from Radhika-Anant's cruise celebration. They wrote in the caption, "Yet another Milestone Yet another feather to the Cap. We are Happy to be a part of worlds the best pre wedding celebrations which is happening at @celebritycruises at Spain. @therameshwaramcafe is the only restaurant from south serving the best of the best South Indian food."
According to reports, several Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Salman Khan attended the event.
Anand and Radhika will reportedly get married in Mumbai on 12 July at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's BKC.