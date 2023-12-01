Join Us On:
Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Vibe to Punjabi Music in India

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are currently in India to attend the International Film Festival in Goa.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are currently in India to attend the 54th International Film Festival in Goa. Ever since the duo arrived in India, they have been sharing a few glimpses of their lives with fans on social media.

In a recent video shared by the actor, the couple can be seen vibing to Punjabi music at the prestigious event.

Catherine shared another video from her visit to the film festival. She wrote, "On route to the red carpet! International Indian Film Festival, Goa, India!"

Ahead of their arrival in India, Douglas was announced to be honoured with the esteemed Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the festival.

