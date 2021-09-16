Watch: Anil Kapoor Shakes a Leg With Usain Bolt in Munich
Anil Kapoor took to social media to share photos with Usain Bolt and Mo Farah.
On Wednesday, actor Anil Kapoor posted pictures with athletes Usain Bolt and Mo Farah on his Instagram handle. In this photos, we can see Anil partying with them in a pub. "To a legendary night!', he wrote in the caption.
Usain Bolt also shared a video in which we can see Anil Kapoor dancing and singing with his friends in a pub."It’s A Party here in Munich @anilskapoor @ateamlifestyle #CY.", Bolt wrote.
Anil is enjoying his time in Munich. Four days back, he shared a video which shows him enjoying a live performance in a park.
"#MunichDiaries Just to be able to breathe in a mask free zone in a park in Munich with music playing was enough for me to shake my leg.... praying the world soon gets fully vaccinated and we can go back to normal life", the veteran actor wrote.
Anil is very active on Instagram. His film Nayak had recently completed 20 years and he shared a celebratory message. “20 years ago I was the Reel life CM for a day and the rest is history! A lot of people had their views about me doing #Nayak but I knew I had to do this film & believed in its message! And now here we are celebrating #20yearsofNayak!!” he wrote.
Anil Kapoor’s upcoming movies Animan and Takht have already created buzz on internet.
