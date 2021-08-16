In Pics: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor’s Post-Wedding Function

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on Saturday after dating for almost a decade, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. They got married at Anil Kapoor’s residence where he then hosted a wedding party for the newlyweds on Monday.

Several members from Rhea’s family including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor made an appearance. Khushi Kapoor can be seen wearing a floral outfit while Masaba Gupta attended in an floral shirt with puffed sleeves, and denim.

Take a look at the pictures from the event.