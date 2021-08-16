Anil Kapoor at daughter Rhea Kapoor's post-wedding function
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
In Pics: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor’s Post-Wedding Function
Anil Kapoor hosted the post-wedding function for Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani at his residence.
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on Saturday after dating for almost a decade, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. They got married at Anil Kapoor’s residence where he then hosted a wedding party for the newlyweds on Monday.
Several members from Rhea’s family including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor made an appearance. Khushi Kapoor can be seen wearing a floral outfit while Masaba Gupta attended in an floral shirt with puffed sleeves, and denim.
Take a look at the pictures from the event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.