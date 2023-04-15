ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Alia Bhatt Hugs Ranbir Kapoor as Paps Wish Them on Wedding Anniversary

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor got married on 14 April last year in an intimate ceremony.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday, 14 April. The couple was spotted in Mumbai outside their under-construction house, and they happily posed for pictures.

In videos posted by the paparazzi, Alia could be seen giving Ranbir a hug and kissing him.

Pics: Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics of Her & Ranbir On First Wedding Anniversary

Earlier in the day, Alia took to Instagram to post unseen pictures from their wedding. The first photo was from their haldi ceremony, the second clicked during Ranbir's proposal in Africa and the third was from one of the wedding parties. Alia wrote in the caption, “happy day”. 

