Pics: Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics On First Wedding Anniversary With Ranbir
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April.
Alia Bhatt shared some lovely pictures from her first wedding anniversary on 14 April. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot last year in an intimate wedding ceremony among close friends and family. Alia took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures, writing, 'happy day' as the caption.
