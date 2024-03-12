Ed Sheeran Visits a Mumbai School Ahead of Concert; Sings With Students

Ed Sheeran, ahead of his concert in Mumbai on 16 March, visited a school in the city, where he spent some fun time with the students and sang with them. Taking to Instagram on 12 March, Sheeran shared a glimpse of some wholesome moments from his visit and wrote, "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too!"
In the video, the singer can be heard saying, "So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well."
Have a look at it here:
For the unversed, this will be the 'Shape of You' singer's third visit to India, following his previous performances in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The upcoming Asia dates of the Mathematics Tour will be Sheeran's first since 2019.
The 32-year-old artist's two-hour-long concert will draw from all of his albums since 2011, including + (Plus), X (Multiply), ÷ (Divide), = (Equals), and the new album - (Subtract), also including a song from 2019’s No 6 Collaborations Project (Blow).