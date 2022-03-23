'Want to be Unapologetic About Dasvi': Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan wrote about his experience during the making of Dasvi.
Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Dasvi, the trailer of which was released on Wednesday, 23 March. In a recent Instagram post, Abhishek wrote about his experience during the making of the movie.
"I am so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It is a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say." He added, "To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too."
The actor also wrote about why he has never actively promoted his films. "I have always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I have made."
However, Abhishek further wrote, "I want to change that. I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we've made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I've always been told, 'let the work speak for itself'. I am sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film."
