Making Noise Won’t Defeat Corona: Virat, Anushka Back Lockdown
After Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have extended their support to PM Narendra Modi’s decision for a nationwide lockdown for 21 days starting 25 March to fight the coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, the husband-wife duo shared a video, urging fans to stay at home and requesting them to follow the guidelines issued by the government.
“For the next 21 days, you will be required to exercise caution, take precautions and behave responsibly to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Stay at home to prevent you and your family from contracting the infection. It’s imperative that you don’t break the curfew. Making noise and gathering in large groups will not drive the virus away. Don’t rely on misinformation and superstitions”, Virat and Anushka told their fans.
Earlier, Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and a host of other celebrities welcomed the PM’s decision, stressing that this is necessary in these trying times.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)