Nana Patekar Slaps Fan for Taking a Selfie With Him During Shoot; Netizens React

Several netizens criticised Nana Patekar for his actions on social media.

Nana Patekar recently sparked controversy after a video of him slapping a fan trying to click a selfie with him during a film's shoot went viral on the internet. While several netizens criticised Patekar's actions on social media, some advocated for the veteran actor, calling out the boy for "invading the celebrity's personal space."

Sharing the viral video on X, one of the users wrote, "Since the national endorsement of the selfie by influential leaders, it has given everyone the liberty to invade personal space without prior permission or consideration of timing. People now simply jump in and disrupt without any courtesy."

Have a look at the video here:

Another user commented, "It sure is very annoying but hitting someone doesn't justify things. I am a fan of Nana Patekar but this is not acceptable. He could've yelled and shouted but not hit the person."

Have a look some other reactions here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Patekar was last seen in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's Vaccine War. He will be next seen in his upcoming film, Journey. alongside Utkarsh Sharma.

