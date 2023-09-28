‘The Vaccine War’ Review: An Effective Tale of Heroism for the Most Part

The back-and-forth between Dr Abraham and him are some of the film’s most effective scenes and that is primarily because of the way both the actors employ restraint.

Is The Vaccine War preachy? Absolutely. But its biggest flaw is that it, once again, sacrifices its own subjects for an one-sided narrative. The film’s first half that focuses on the team’s sacrifices and efforts is engaging to the point of being able to forgive the unnecessary background score; you’re invested in the characters on screen.