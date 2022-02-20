Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur Share Photos of Their Haldi & Wedding
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot after dating for seven years.
Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in an intimate ceremony on Friday. They took to Instagram on Saturday to share their first photos as husband and wife.
Vikrant and Sheetal wrote an identical caption in Hindi that can be translated to, "This journey of seven years has turned into a journey of seven lifetimes. Thank you for accompanying us on this journey. Sheetal & Vikrant.”
Virant also shared some glimpses of the haldi ceremony.
Actor Sumona Chakravarti also took to Instagram to share some happy photos of the couple. "Love is Stronger than you imagine.
Keep fighting for this magical feeling. Couldn’t be happier for the two of u. Congratulations Mentals. Mr & Mrs, finally!", she wrote.
Soon after the photos were shared, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, Mouni Roy and other celebrities congratulated the couple.
