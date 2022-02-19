Actor Vikrant Massey Marries Partner Sheetal Thakur In a Private Ceremony
Actor Vikrant Massey ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur.
Actor Vikrant Massey got married to his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a very private wedding ceremony on Friday, 18 February. According to reports, only their immediate family members and close friends attended the intimate affair which took place in Himachal Pradesh. In a photograph from Vikrant and Sheetal's wedding that is being shared on social media, the couple is seen sitting at the mandap in traditional wear. While Vikrant stuck to a white sherwani, Sheetal was seen a red bridal lehenga.
Vikrant and Sheetal have been dating for several years now. Sheetal Thakur is a actor and model from Himachal Pradesh and she worked with Vikrant on the show Broken But Beautiful in 2018. Pictures of Vikrant and Sheetal's haldi ceremony were also circulated earlier on social media.
Vikrant will next be seen in the thriller Love Hostel with Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol, the film streams on an OTT platform form 25 February.
