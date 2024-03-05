Vikrant Massey Reveals The 'Toughest Part' Of Playing Manoj In '12th Fail'

Vikrant Massey, who has been receiving accolades for his role in 12th Fail, has spoken about how difficult it was to play the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. In an interview with GQ India, Vikrant said that because director Vidhu Vinod Chopra is such a perfectionist he had to spend almost a year and a half preparing for the film and three months attending extensive workshops.
"I had to lose weight and tan my skin. While tanning my skin, it actually got burnt and I freaked out and thought we’d have to push shoot. But then I told Vinod, and he said it’s a boon and we wouldn’t need makeup. We’d be going in raw."Vikrant Massey, Actor
Vikrant added that the toughest part for him was the emotional weight of playing the role. “The toughest part of this journey for me, however, was the emotional weight of playing this character. Someone who represents the dreams of millions of Indians. To tell a real India story that would resonate with the masses.”
He further said, “Even Manoj sometimes felt like he might not be able to fulfil his dream, and his entire outlook became bleak. The truth is that some people make it, some people don’t. This is one of the toughest examinations in the world, and it presents a daunting task. It’s not something that you can just walk in and clear.”
