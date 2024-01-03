Vikrant Massey Confirms IPS Manoj Sharma-IRS Shraddha Joshi's Cameo in 12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which is inspired by the real lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, has been receiving widespread acclaim across various platforms. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in the lead roles.

Recently, an X user shared a screenshot of a scene from the film that featured real-life Manoj and Shraddha in the background. Vikrant was quick to confirm the couple's cameo appearance in the film.