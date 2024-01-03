Join Us On:
Vikrant Massey Confirms IPS Manoj Sharma-IRS Shraddha Joshi's Cameo in 12th Fail

'12th Fail' stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in the lead roles.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which is inspired by the real lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, has been receiving widespread acclaim across various platforms. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in the lead roles.

Recently, an X user shared a screenshot of a scene from the film that featured real-life Manoj and Shraddha in the background. Vikrant was quick to confirm the couple's cameo appearance in the film.

Sharing the picture, the X user wrote, "Did anyone notice in the background real Manoj and shradha in this scene. What a detailing."

In response, Vikrant said, "Haha!!! So I finally found someone who noticed this. True, it’s them. A small @VVCFilms tribute to them. Another trivia, it happened at the same place, which is Delhi Haat."

Have a look at their interaction here:

12th Fail is a biographical drama that follows the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcomes poverty and becomes an IPS officer one day.

The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

