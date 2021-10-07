Vikram Bhatt Reveals Why He Kept His Marriage With Shwetambari Soni Under Wraps

Mahesh Bhatt had confirmed that filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Soni got married in September last year. Vikram Bhatt, in a recent interview, opened up about the wedding and why they decided to keep it under wraps.

"It was a private ceremony at my home, with her three sisters and my family in attendance. Even my friends couldn’t come. We had initially thought of having a (grand) wedding, but the pandemic (ruined our plans)," Vikram told MidDay.