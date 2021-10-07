Vikram Bhatt Reveals Why He Kept His Marriage With Shwetambari Soni Under Wraps
Mahesh Bhatt had confirmed that Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Soni tied the knot last year.
Mahesh Bhatt had confirmed that filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Soni got married in September last year. Vikram Bhatt, in a recent interview, opened up about the wedding and why they decided to keep it under wraps.
"It was a private ceremony at my home, with her three sisters and my family in attendance. Even my friends couldn’t come. We had initially thought of having a (grand) wedding, but the pandemic (ruined our plans)," Vikram told MidDay.
Vikram Bhatt revealed that he couldn't talk about the marriage till their kids were okay with it.
“There’s my daughter Krishna; Shweta has children, so I could not speak about it till they were okay with it. Now, they are. At 52, what I have with Shweta is not a crazy love affair, but a content, happy relationship," Vikram said.
Vikram Bhatt has a daughter Krishna from his previous marriage while Shwetambari is mother to Arhavir and Adiraj.
Talking about his wife Shwetambari, Vikram said that she is 'more frank' than him and gives him honest feedback, "What I love about Shweta is that she is intelligent, and more frank than me. She doesn’t belong to the world of films, so I love coming home to someone who has been in a completely different world. I bounce my ideas off her as Shweta is astute with stories. She is honest with her feedback, especially if the story is crap."
Vikram added that he and Shwetambari took the decision to make their relationship 'formal', when his father was hospitalised.
"My father was hospitalised at the time. When the doctor recommended an angioplasty for him, we gave the go-ahead. Then, Shweta asked me, ‘If this happens to either of us, who will take [the call]? A partner doesn’t have any rights.’ We realised that companionship was fine, but we needed a more formal relationship.”
In May, Shwetambari Soni had posted a picture with Vikram Bhatt with the caption, "I just want to say I love you. In the midst of so much sadness, grief and strife I feel grateful for you in my life. Thank you @vikrampbhatt for being wonderful and perfect. #love #husband #Family."
Vikram Bhatt is best known for directing the Raaz series produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. He also directed the Ranu Mukerji-starrer Ghulam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.