Vijay Sethupathi Reveals He Was Body Shamed by Bollywood & Tamil Industry

Vijay also shared how his simple fashion choices were often considered "laid-back" and made him "very conscious" about his costumes. "Sometimes I am conscious about my costumes because I believe in wearing what I am comfortable in. Sometimes people say I am showing off, sometimes they say I am too simple. Chappal pehnega toh simple matlab kya (How does wearing slippers equal to being simple?) But sometimes I am conscious of that also. If I go to functions, I see people dressed up really well, and I get really conscious. So mostly I try to avoid going to get-togethers and meetings generally, otherwise, I am comfortable," Vijay told the publication.

Expressing his gratitude to fans and their love, Vijay further added, "I believe fans are fans and their love is so true. Receiving love from fans is like an energy drink. When people love you, it gives you hope that your work has reached people and they have understood and they really like your work. That's what I understood from the fan clubs. That always gives me energy.”