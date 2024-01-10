Vijay Sethupathi Reveals He Was Body Shamed by Bollywood & Tamil Industry

After making his Bollywood debut with Jawan and Farzi, south-cine star Vijay Sethupathi has won the hearts of the Hindi audience as well. Amid the promotions for his upcoming pan-Indian film, Merry Christmas, Vijay recalled the time when he was body-shamed in the industry.
In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor said, "Main aisa hi tha, body shaming bahut kiya tha mujhe. Wahaan bhi kiya tha (I have faced a lot of body-shaming for the way I look. Other industries also did it). It happened, but the good thing is that people accept you for who you are. Today wherever I go, I am accepted, it is a blessing. Thanks to my audience, I am happy being myself. I didn't expect this, I didn't."
Vijay also shared how his simple fashion choices were often considered "laid-back" and made him "very conscious" about his costumes. "Sometimes I am conscious about my costumes because I believe in wearing what I am comfortable in. Sometimes people say I am showing off, sometimes they say I am too simple. Chappal pehnega toh simple matlab kya (How does wearing slippers equal to being simple?) But sometimes I am conscious of that also. If I go to functions, I see people dressed up really well, and I get really conscious. So mostly I try to avoid going to get-togethers and meetings generally, otherwise, I am comfortable," Vijay told the publication.
Expressing his gratitude to fans and their love, Vijay further added, "I believe fans are fans and their love is so true. Receiving love from fans is like an energy drink. When people love you, it gives you hope that your work has reached people and they have understood and they really like your work. That's what I understood from the fan clubs. That always gives me energy.”
Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan and stars Vijay and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.
The bi-lingual thriller, was filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, and will hit the big screens on 12 January.
