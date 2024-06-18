Vijay Mallya's Son Sidhartha Mallya to Tie the Knot With Girlfriend Jasmine

Sidhartha proposed to Jasmine on Halloween last year. The latter had shared a bunch of pictures from the proposal on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, she could be seen showing off her engagement ring.

Former actor and model Sidhartha has written two books on mental health and advocates for young people's mental health awareness. His first book, 'If I'm Honest: A Memoir of My Mental Health Journey,' chronicles his own journey, while his second book, 'Sad-Glad,' is a children's book.

Born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in London and the UAE, Sidhartha studied at Wellington College, Queen Mary University of London, and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He also appeared in films and television shows, hosted an online video show, and worked as a marketing manager for Guinness.