Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna to Get Engaged in February: Report

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly getting engaged.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly planning to announce their engagement in the second week of February. However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay have made any comment on the same.

As per a report by News 18 Telugu, the two will get engaged in the second week of February but there is no official confirmation of their engagement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika recently starred in the highly successful film Animal. The film received backlash for its misogynistic theme by a section of the audience. Despite the criticism, the film has worked wonders at the box office. She also has Rainbow, The Girlfriend and Chaava in the pipeline at different stages of production.

Vijay will be seen next in Parasuram Petla's Family Star and director Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'VD 12'. He had made his Bollywood debut with Liger. It failed to make a mark at the box office.

