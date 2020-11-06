Okay With Misrepresentation, Don’t Like Lies: Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has made news for the roles he has played on screen and also for his opinions shared with the media. The actor drew heavy criticism recently when he spoke in favour of an autocratic regime and also remarked how everyone must not be allowed to vote.

Talking to The Quint about his choice of films and the criticism his character 'Arjun Reddy' drew, Deverakonda says, "I read a lot of opinions that were sent to me and I feel that's okay. If you meet a guy like Arjun Reddy you are bound to feel a certain way. If you meet me, there will be people who will like me and there will be people who won't."

But does social media criticism affect his selection of characters? The actor says, "No, fortunately, or unfortunately. It doesn't."