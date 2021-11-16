When Vijay Deverakonda Came ‘Face to Face’ With the Legend Mike Tyson
Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson star in Puri Jagannadh's film Liger.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture with his Liger co-star, boxing legend Mike Tyson. He wrote in the caption, “This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special...#Liger Vs The Legend...When I came face to face with Iron Mike Tyson.”
In the photo, Mike Tyson’s face is in clear view from the side while Vijay is laughing in the background, out of focus.
Liger has been written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in association with Puri Connects. In September, Johar and Deverakonda had shared the news of Mike Tyson joining the Liger team.
Karan Johar had shared a video announcement on Twitter with the caption, “For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team! #NamasteTyson.”
Vijay Deverakonda also shared the video and wrote, “We promised you Madness! We are just getting started :) For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet The God of Boxing The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON #NamasteTYSON.”
Mike Tyson had shared his first look from the film with the caption, “Namaste INDIA. Be ready to get the ever-loving shit beat out of you #LIGER."
Liger will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, and is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The sports action film also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and others.
