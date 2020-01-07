Meet ‘Shikara’ Actor Adil Khan aka RJ Nasar of ‘Naughty Nights’
The trailer for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ambitious project Shikara is finally out. The filmmaker chose newcomers for the leads – Adil Khan and Sadia who play a Kashmiri Pandit couple. The actors were introduced at the launch event where they came on stage and recited a poem.
I am guessing that voice has taken your breath away already. But doesn’t it also sound familiar? Are you googling Adil Khan? Tracking him down on Instagram?
Let’s make it easier. Nasar Ulla Khan. Does this name ring a bell? No? How about RJ Nasar? Naughty Nights? Well, I can see that bulb suddenly light up.
Yes, Adil Khan is none other than the guy we’ve heard on radio while driving back home after a long day at work. Until 2017, he used to host radio show Naughty Nights with RJ Nasar on 93.5 RED FM which used to air between 9pm and midnight. Over the two-hour show, he would solve listeners’ love problems and even playfully flirt with some of them.
The show is still on with a different RJ because Nasar moved on from RED FM in 2017 after he got this film offer.
Hailing from Bhopal, Nasar Ulla Khan will make his Bollywood debut as Adil Khan. And if you are wondering why can’t you find him on social media, well, according to sources, Nasar was asked to delete his profiles on the behest of director Vidhu Vinod Chopra who wanted reinvent his image.
And for all the girls crushing on him and his voice, sorry to break your heart but our man is married. If you don’t believe us, here’s his wedding video.
