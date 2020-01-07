Meet ‘Shikara’ Actor Adil Khan aka RJ Nasar of ‘Naughty Nights’

Hailing from Bhopal, Nasar Ulla Khan will make his Bollywood debut as Adil Khan. And if you are wondering why can’t you find him on social media, well, according to sources, Nasar was asked to delete his profiles on the behest of director Vidhu Vinod Chopra who wanted reinvent his image.

And for all the girls crushing on him and his voice, sorry to break your heart but our man is married. If you don’t believe us, here’s his wedding video.