'I Enjoy Making Anti-Heroes More Human': Rajkumar Rao
Netflix's Radhika Apte & Rajkumar Rao-starrer Monica, O My Darling is running in theatres from Friday (11 November).
Powerhouse actors, Radhika Apte and Rajkumar Rao, and filmmaker Vasan Bala caught up with The Quint, ahead of their film's release. Netflix's Monica, O My Darling flaunts a powerful cast, with Apte, Rao, Huma Quershi and Sikander Kher essaying pivotal roles. The dark comedy-thriller is running in theatres near you from Friday (11 November 2022.
On being asked if they feel the pressure to shoulder a film like this one, Radhika candidly responds, "I'm quite confident that the film is going to do quite well, which I'm usually not." Sharing her thoughts on whether working on an ensemble cast means that an actor needs to feel more secured, the Phobia actor says, "I’ve never thought about it like that but I do appreciate it when I see cinema in Europe and America; where I see “lead actors” taking up different parts and other actors doing lead roles. People, there, do all sorts of parts and I really appreciate that."
Rajkumar also shares his thoughts on the roles he essays and his approach to playing anti-heroes. The Newton actor starts off by saying, "For me, it’s the overall script, the story and who’s making it: that is really important."
I do enjoy making anti-heroes more human. I think that’s scarier: the more believable your villain is, the scarier it is.RAJKUMAR RAO
On being asked whether he intentionally goes for offbeat films and genres, filmmaker Vasan Bala reflects, "I’m drawn to it and it gives me the opportunity to kind of, go wild."
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
