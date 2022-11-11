'I Enjoy Making Anti-Heroes More Human': Rajkumar Rao

On being asked if they feel the pressure to shoulder a film like this one, Radhika candidly responds, "I'm quite confident that the film is going to do quite well, which I'm usually not." Sharing her thoughts on whether working on an ensemble cast means that an actor needs to feel more secured, the Phobia actor says, "I’ve never thought about it like that but I do appreciate it when I see cinema in Europe and America; where I see “lead actors” taking up different parts and other actors doing lead roles. People, there, do all sorts of parts and I really appreciate that."