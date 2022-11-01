'It's Reached a Point That Even Skinny Girls Have Body Dysmorphia': Huma Qureshi
'Double XL' starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi is slated for its theatrical release on 14 October.
Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are all set for the release of their film Double XL, which is slated for its release on 4 November. The Quint spoke to the two actors about the idea behind their film, the way it deals with body positivity, their personal experience with body shaming, self-acceptance, the industry's idea of the quintessential-looking heroine, and more.
Talking about the idea behind her film, Huma shared, "Honestly, we've both been speaking about this issue since both of our respective debuts. We've always been asked about 'Oh, but you're not the quintessential Hindi film heroine', 'You don't fit into the role'. So, we've done so many interviews and we just got sick of it and we said, 'You know what? Let's just make a film out of it.' Just once and for all, just put out whatever you think in a film and that will just be a more entertaining way to put your point across."
They further spoke about why they chose satire to convey such an important message and the need to initiate an important conversation as such through mainstream cinema, among other things.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakraborty
