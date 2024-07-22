'Bad Newz' Box Office Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Film Earns Rs 29 Cr

Filmmaker Anand Tiwari's latest directorial Bad Newz hit the big screens on 19 July. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles, the film opened to largely mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics.
According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 8.3 crore on its opening day, followed by a collection of Rs 10.25 crore on its Day 2. As per early estimates by the industry tracker, Bad Newz earned Rs 11.15 crore, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 29.7 crore nett.
In addition to the lead actors, the film also features cameos by actors Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. Bad Newz is bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari.
