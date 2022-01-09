Vicky Kaushal Requests Aanand L Rai to Cast Him in His Next; Filmmaker Reacts
Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to heap praises on Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.
Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram recently to praise Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Vicky also requested Rai to cast him in his next film.
"Kitni pyaari film hai... Mazaa aa gaya (What a lovely film... I enjoyed it)! @saraalikhan95 such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it. @dhanushkraja absolutely genius. @akshaykumar Garda uda diye (You killed it)! @aanandlrai Cast me in your next film, sir, please! (sic)", Vicky wrote.
Aanand reshared the Instagram story and replied, "Thank you mere bhai Aur tu cast nahi hoga...tu jab bhi hoga kahani hoga (sic) (You won’t be cast. Whenever you are there, you will be the story).”
Sara, too, asked Rai to cast her along with Vicky.
Sara recently said in an interview that her parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan cried after watching Atrangi Re. Sara added that her brother Ibrahim was also proud of her.
