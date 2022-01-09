ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal Requests Aanand L Rai to Cast Him in His Next; Filmmaker Reacts

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to heap praises on Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vicky Kaushal showers praise on Aanand L Rai's <em>Atrangi Re</em>.</p></div>
Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram recently to praise Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Vicky also requested Rai to cast him in his next film.

"Kitni pyaari film hai... Mazaa aa gaya (What a lovely film... I enjoyed it)! @saraalikhan95 such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it. @dhanushkraja absolutely genius. @akshaykumar Garda uda diye (You killed it)! @aanandlrai Cast me in your next film, sir, please! (sic)", Vicky wrote.

Vicky Kaushal Requests Aanand L Rai to Cast Him in His Next; Filmmaker Reacts
Aanand reshared the Instagram story and replied, "Thank you mere bhai Aur tu cast nahi hoga...tu jab bhi hoga kahani hoga (sic) (You won’t be cast. Whenever you are there, you will be the story).”

Vicky Kaushal Requests Aanand L Rai to Cast Him in His Next; Filmmaker Reacts

Sara, too, asked Rai to cast her along with Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal Requests Aanand L Rai to Cast Him in His Next; Filmmaker Reacts
'Was Worried Whether Sara Could Pull Off Rinku in Atrangi Re': Dhanush

Sara recently said in an interview that her parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan cried after watching Atrangi Re. Sara added that her brother Ibrahim was also proud of her.

