Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Share Glimpses From First Lohri as a Married Couple

The caption read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

On the career front, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s film Sam Bahadur. He was last seen in Sardar Udham wherein he essayed the role of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. Katrina Kaif has multiple releases lined up including Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot. She is also part of Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.