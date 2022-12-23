Veteran Telugu Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Passes Away
The veteran actor died at 87 in Hyderabad.
Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at the age of 87 on Friday in Hyderabad. The acclaimed actor was suffering from various ailments for the past few months according to a report by India Today.
Many celebrities from the film industry went to Twitter to pay tribute to the veteran actor. Director Maruthi, went on to write, "Rest in peace legend. #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu We miss you forever."
Actor Kalyanram paid tribute to Kaikala Satyanarayana, stating, "Saddened to know about the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. An absolute legend who immortalised many characters on our Telugu silver screen. Om Shanti."
He had worked in over 750 films, initially acting as NTR's double, as he resembled the actor strongly. He was also become a politician for a while and turned producer for many films such as, Kodama Simham, Bangaru Kutumbam, Muddula Mogudu.
