Veteran Telugu Actor Jamuna Passes Away at 86

She was born as Jana Bai in Hampi in 1936. At the age of 15 or 16, she made her debut with Garikapati Rajarao’s Puttillu in 1953. However, she rose to prominence after she acted in LV Prasad’s Missamma in 1955.

Jamuna made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 1967 with Milan, for which she received a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Besides, she is well-known for her work in films like Gundamma Katha, Dorikithe Dongalu, and Srimanthudu, among others.

In 1989, Jamuna was also elected to Lok Sabha from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on behalf of the Congress Party.