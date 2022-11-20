Veteran Actor Tabassum Passes Away at 78

According to a report by PTI, Tabassum had been admitted to a hospital for the past few days. The actor breathed her last on Friday night, after suffering two consecutive cardiac arrests.

"Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night," Tabassum's son, Hoshang Govil told PTI.

As per her family, a prayer meet in her memory will be held on Monday, 21 November.