Veteran Actor Tabassum Passes Away at 78
Tabassum was popularly known for her work in 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan'.
Veteran actor Tabassum has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai, on Friday night, 18 November. She was 78. Tabassum was popularly known for hosting Doordarshan's talk show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulashan. Besides, she had also worked as a child artist in several Hindi classics.
According to a report by PTI, Tabassum had been admitted to a hospital for the past few days. The actor breathed her last on Friday night, after suffering two consecutive cardiac arrests.
"Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night," Tabassum's son, Hoshang Govil told PTI.
As per her family, a prayer meet in her memory will be held on Monday, 21 November.
Tabassum was born in 1944 in Mumbai, and began her career as a child artist with the 1947 film Nargis. At the time, she had gained popularity as 'Baby Tabassum'.
She appeared in a number of films in her career, including Sargam, Deedar, Mera Suaag, Bari Behen, and Manjhdhar. She also had a minor role in the 1960 classic Mughal-e-Azam, alongside Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, and Prithviraj Kapoor.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Tabassum
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.