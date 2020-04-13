COVID-19: Veteran Singers to Raise Funds Through Virtual Concert
In a first, 18 veteran singers have come together and staged a virtual concert to raise funds for the PM-CARES Fund. The virtual concert, which will span over three days, will be hosted by Akshay Kumar.
The line-up of artists includes: Asha Bhosle, SP Balasubramanian, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Sudesh Bhosale, Hariharan, KJ Yesudas, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Salim Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, Anup Jalota, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik, Pankaj Udhas, Shaan and Talat Aziz.
The PM-CARES Fund, which was instituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at collecting funds for any coronavirus-like disaster that might unfold in the future.
In a statement given to Mumbai Mirror, Sudesh said that singers unanimously decided to hold concerts from their homes a week ago. He added that they are being supported by the Prime Minister’s office and that they will urge people to make any contribution they can - even a small one.
Sudesh also told the publication that the concert has been divided in batches of six. He said that this concert in particular is aimed at raising funds for PM-CARES, and more will follow once the pandemic is contained and money is needed for rehabilitation.
Sonu Nigam added that Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle will be at the concert to bless the singers. He added that the sessions won’t be too long, akin to a T-20 match.
(With inputs from: Mumbai Mirror)
