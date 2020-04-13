COVID-19: Veteran Singers to Raise Funds Through Virtual Concert

In a first, 18 veteran singers have come together and staged a virtual concert to raise funds for the PM-CARES Fund. The virtual concert, which will span over three days, will be hosted by Akshay Kumar.

The line-up of artists includes: Asha Bhosle, SP Balasubramanian, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Sudesh Bhosale, Hariharan, KJ Yesudas, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Salim Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, Anup Jalota, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik, Pankaj Udhas, Shaan and Talat Aziz.

The PM-CARES Fund, which was instituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at collecting funds for any coronavirus-like disaster that might unfold in the future.