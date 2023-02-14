ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Actor Javed Khan Amrohi Passes Away

Javed Khan Amrohi had worked in films like 'Lagaan' and 'Chak De! India'.

Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away due to lung failure at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 February. He was in his early 70s. The actor was admitted at Mumbai's Surya Nursing Home, as per reports.

Amrohi was known for his work in several Bollywood films like Lagaan, Andaz Apna Apna, Chak De! India, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, and Ishq, among many others.

Filmmaker Ramesh Talwar told PTI in a statement, "Javed was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home. He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed."

Amrohi is survived by his son and daughter.

Topics:  Javed Khan Amrohi 

