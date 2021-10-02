Asha Parekh: The Jubilee Girl of Hindi Cinema

Indian cinema went through a phase change between the late 1950s to late 1960s. Filmmakers brought a lot of new cinema techniques in their films. Film budgets increased , allowing the freedom of shooting films in foreign locations and anywhere else outside the film studios .

Asha Parekh was a leading actress of the Hindi cinema of this era. She was born in a Gujarati family on 2nd of October, 1942 in Maharashtra. Her father, Bachubhai Parekh was a Jain from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and her mother Sudha (Salma Parekh) was from a Bohra Muslim family.

Early Life

Asha Parekh’s childhood dream was to become a doctor. However, when she saw a train accident where many wounded and bloodied bodies flowed everywhere, she fainted and decided that she would not pursue being a doctor as a career. Asha from a very young age was fond of dancing. She used to dance on songs playing records. Mukul Anand’s father was a Chartered Accountant and also neighbours to the Parekh family. Popular Hindi film actor Prem Nath used to come to Mukul Anand’s house where he saw the dancing abilities of Asha Parekh and was impressed by her.

Once, for an event at Asha’s school, the principal asked Asha’s parents if they could manage a chief guest for the event. Sudha, Asha’s mother, asked Prem Nath ji for this favour. He accepted the offer of chief guest on one condition: he will come only if Asha will dance in that event. As Asha only used to dance on record songs, she had no experience of stage dancing. Prem Nath asked Late Mohanlal Pandey to teach her Kathak and train her for her upcoming dance performance . Mohanlal trained her for the event in eight days. The event was held at Saint Xavier’s College where the great Bimal Roy saw her and cast her in his two films ‘Maa’ in 1952 and then in ‘Baap Beti’ in 1954. She worked in these films as a child actress under the name of ‘Baby Asha Parekh’. Later she worked in a few more films as a child actress but then took a break from films to resume her schooling.

At the age of sixteen, she decided to make a comeback in films when Vijay Bhatt cast her as a heroine in his next film “Goonj Uthi Shehnai” opposite Rajendra Kumar. But after two days of shooting, Vijay Bhatt dropped her from the film, claiming she was not a star material and replaced her with actress Ameeta. Few days later, she was invited by Subodh Mukherjee to come to Filmalaya Studios where an event for his upcoming film ‘Behrupiya’ was going on. There, producer Subodh Mukherjee and writer-director Nasir Hussain cast her as the heroine in ‘Dil Deke Dekho’ opposite Shammi Kapoor which was a huge hit. This proved to be the perfect start for her film career as a mainstream actress. Once Dileep Kumar and S Mukherjee suggested Asha Parekh to change her name to Asha Pari because their argument was Asha Parekh seems like a milk advertisement, but she politely refused the proposal.