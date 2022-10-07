Veteran Actor Arun Bali Passes Away At 79
Arun Bali was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
Veteran actor Arun Bali, who was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, passed away on Friday morning (7 October), at the age of 79 in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor was suffering from prolonged age-related illness.
The senior actor's son, Ankush Bali told Indian Express in a statement, that the cremation will take place tomorrow as they are waiting for some family members to come down from the US to Mumbai.
Bali was born in 1942 in Jalandhar, Punjab. In 1989, he made his television debut with Doosra Kewal. He later appeared in numerous TV programmes including Swabhimaan, Kumkum Pyara Sa Bandhan, and Chanakya.
Bali was famous for his roles in a variety of films including Pk, 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Airlift, OMG: Oh My God!, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others.
