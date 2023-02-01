Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor in Stable Condition; To Return to Mumbai Soon
Annu Kapoor, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, was discharged on 29 January.
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is currently in stable condition and will be returning to Mumbai soon. He was undergoing treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and was discharged on Sunday, 29 January. Kapoor was admitted to the cardiology department of the hospital on 26 January after complaining of severe chest pain.
Kapoor's manager told E-Times in a statement, "Annu Kapoor is in a stable condition now. He was given two days rest after the treatment and now we are planning to come back to Mumbai.
"He had chest congestion and because of which he felt some discomfort. It happened because of the stress since he is always busy with shoots, multiple live shows and continuous travel. He has several shows and events lined up. He will be back to work normally and also resume the shooting of his upcoming projects."
The 66-year-old actor underwent treatment by a cardiology team of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, comprising Dr JPS Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek, and Dr Sushant Wattal. Kapoor was discharged from the hospital on 29 January in a stable condition.
On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Crash Course, in which he played the head of a coaching institute in Kota.
